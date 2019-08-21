Martinez Announces ‘Los Tigres Del Norte’ to Headline 2019 Los Angeles ‘El Grito’ Celebration

Council President Pro Tempore Nury Martinez and the City of Los Angeles will host a special El Grito Los Angeles 2019 Festival headlined by the legendary and Grammy-award winning band, Los Tigres Del Norte.
El Grito will take place at the City Hall Spring Street steps and Grand Park on Sept. 15, beginning at 5 p.m. This is the city’s 80th El Grito event and will feature additional musical acts, food and art vendors, and kids’ activities that will be revealed in the coming weeks, along with details of a planned voter registration drive.
Councilmember Martinez is the City’s 2019 El Grito Madrina (Sponsor). She is the first Latina to serve as Council President Pro Tem, and represents Council District 6, in the Northeast San Fernando Valley.
Mayor Eric Garcetti and other elected leaders, are expected to attend the cultural event, which celebrates Mexican Independence from Spain in 1810. The City of Los Angeles is home to the second largest population of Mexicans outside of Mexico City.
Martinez is a proud second-generation American whose family hails from Zacatecas, Mexico.
“With Los Tigres Del Norte as our headliner, El Grito Los Angeles 2019 promises to be an exceptional night to celebrate our Mexican heritage, pride and culture here in the great City of Los Angeles,” Martinez said. “I invite all Angelenos to come out and listen to incredible music and celebrate our City’s greatest asset: our diversity.”
