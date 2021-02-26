It's Pop Up Saturday on the Mall

Looking for something to do this weekend? Come to the San Fernando mall for a little shopping and dining. The mall will be closed to traffic and on Saturday will feature 16 specially curated vendors that include: jewelry makers, bread makers and urban apparel--just to name a few. Don’t miss out.
