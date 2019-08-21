Deanna Dellacqua cries, stops for a moment to talk and then tears overwhelm her again.
Her life was stopped the night of Thursday, Aug. 15, when men shot her fiancé to death right outside of the home they had shared for seven years at the corner of Harps and Third streets in San Fernando.
“He was the most amazing person ever, the best father ever,” she says of 25-year-old Omar Munoz Jr.
Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 300 block of Harps Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 and found a man dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting San Fernando Police with the investigation.
Authorities are still looking for the killer and the motive for the drive-by shooting.
“His life was work, home, kids and me,” adds Dellacqua speaking before the memorial setup on the curb covered with candles, flowers and a photo of a smiling Munoz, who worked as a receiver in a warehouse.
“He was the best boyfriend ever. Always had a smile with him.”
A Life Together
Dellacqua and Munoz lived on the same street — about a block away from each other — when they met after high school. She had attended Sylmar High School for a time. Munoz had gone to San Fernando High School.
The first of their three children came about a year later. Anthony will be 6-years-old this week. Aidan is 3, and Alia will be 2 in October.
“My oldest kid is the only one who understands. He’s heartbroken,” the mother said.
The moment before he was killed in front of their house, Munoz was getting into his car to go pick her up at work.
“They didn’t stop. They just slowed down a little, shot and took off, they shot him in the back,” Dellacqua said.
All police investigators will currently say is the attackers were in a light-colored sedan.
Dellacqua’s mother was with Munoz outside, but she was not injured.
“My sister and brother (who live in the house behind theirs) ran out after hearing the shots,” Dellacqua said, adding neither of them, nor her mother saw the attackers. She said police were looking for security cameras in the area to try and identify them, but so far she doesn’t know much more.
“I didn’t get here in time to at least say bye or say something,” Dellacqua says before breaking down in tears.
She emphasizes Munoz was not a gang member or had any problems.
“He never wanted to be in problems, never did nothing wrong,” she said.
“There’s no reason. I don’t see any reason at all (for the shooting). He had no problems, at least not that I know. That’s why I don’t understand.”
Marriage Proposal
To make her grief even worse, Munoz had proposed to her — after seven years together — the night before his death.
“It’s not fair,” says Dellacqua before the pain caused by his death overwhelms her again.
“He was a loving person, a loving father. He’d do anything to protect us,” Dellacqua said. “We were never separated, all five of us together always at home.”
“He was a rock, our protector. He’s not here anymore and it’s killing me.”
A GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/f/omar-funerals) page has been created to help the family with the funeral costs.
“Life taken to (sic) soon, our beloved Omar left behind three beautiful kids and an amazing fiancé. Our hearts are empty we ask that you help support our family in giving him a proper burial anything is highly appreciated,” reads the message on the page.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
