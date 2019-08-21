With the coming of fall, the San Fernando Valley Chorale begins a new season of singing, collaborative learning, camaraderie and fun. New singers are welcome. There are no auditions, just a love of music and willingness to share the gift of singing with fellow music lovers.
Conrad Immel, longtime director, has been going over possible music for the Christmas Concert, which is divided into two halves: Sacred Christmas and Secular Christmas.
“I try to find fitting and expressive numbers for the first part, and there will be lots of fun pieces for the second. Usually a character appears — maybe Jack Frost,” he said.
The Chorale’s first rehearsal will be at 7:30 p.m. on September 10 at Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church, 10000 Sepulveda Blvd., in Mission Hills. Rehearsals continue on Tuesday evenings from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. under the direction of Immel, with Nancy Immel as accompanist, in preparation for the Christmas concerts in early December.
The Chorale, a nonprofit, nonsectarian group of men and women singers, performs two concerts each season — in December for the holidays, and in May or early June for a spring songfest.
Joining the Chorale is an opportunity to express your vocal talents, grow musically, and make new friends.
Dues are required each semester to cover Chorale expenses. Check us out on the web: www.sfvchorale.blogspot.comor www.facebook.com/sfvchorale. Go to the Facebook community link for the latest updates.
