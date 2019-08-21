State Assembly Bill (AB) 1442, authored by Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) was recently approved by the Senate Governance and Finance Committee. The bill is now headed to the Fiscal Senate Appropriations Committee.
AB 1442 establishes the Share Our Values Film Tax Credit which allocates $50 million per year for five years, for the relocation of film production to California from states seeking to restrict women’s reproductive rights. AB 1442 was introduced in response to a national outcry on the recent decisions by states like Georgia and Alabama seeking to outlaw abortions.
“In California, we believe women are valued and have a basic moral right to control their own body,” Rivas said. “The same states that have systematically lured film productions from California are continuing their historical assaults on women’s rights. As these attacks on women take place, AB 1442 provides the film industry an opportunity to stand with women and share our values while bringing critical jobs back to the state.
“AB 1442 brings back middle-class jobs to California. It reinforces that California values women and it helps keep children living with their parents 12 months out of the year, ensuring there are no more long separations while parents have to go to other states for work,” she added.
The film industry is one of California’s flagship enterprises, which generates nearly $50 billion annually for our state’s economy.
“As a proud co-author of AB 1442, I firmly believe that a woman's right to choose is a fundamental right, says Sen. Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino), currently serving as Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus. “To see states like Georgia and Alabama seek to outlaw abortion is both wrong and contrary to the rights afforded to women in Roe v. Wade. California has been and will always be a leader for women’s rights. It is our duty to lead the nation and stand up to states that strive to turn back the clock on women's rights and abortion access.”
According to previous studies, a $250 million investment in approved productions would generate nearly $1.9 billion of direct in-state spending, $7 million in qualified wages, $600 million in qualified vendor expenditures, and the hiring of more than 6,000 cast and 9,000 crew members.
“AB 1442 would create thousands of high quality, well-paying job opportunities and benefit California’s overall economy in the next few years,” says Alex Aquilar Jr., business manager for Laborers LOCAL 724. “We greatly appreciate Assemblywoman Luz Rivas for supporting women and jobs.”
“AB 1442 gives the film industry an opportunity to show they stand with women and share California’s values,” says Karen Humphrey, chairwoman of public p for the National Women’s Political Caucus of California. “Without the fundamental right of reproductive choice, women’s rights are a hollow promise — it is the underpinning of women’s equality in every part of their lives. California has long shown that it stands with women and will protect their right to make critical decisions without government interference. In the face of these attacks on women’s rights, we need to challenge any industry we can to stand with women.”
The legislation is supported by Chair and Vice Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, California Teamsters, California State Council of Laborers, IBEW Local 40, ICM Partners, National Women’s Political Caucus of California, Studio Transportation Teamsters Local 399, Studio Utility Employees Local 724, OP&CMIA Local 755.
