2019 163919
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Guadalupe Macias; 12809 Herrick Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: lupitas beauty salon; 827 N Maclay Ave; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA
Guadalupe Macias; 12809 Herrick Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/2000.
Signed: Guadalupe Macias, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/14/2019.
Publish: 6/20, 6/27, 7/4 & 7/11/19
San Fernando Sun
D40566
_________________________________
2019 161809
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Tania Diegues; 12834 Daventry St; Pacoima, CA 91331.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: los pinguinitos family daycare; 12834 Daventry St; Pacoima, CA 91331. LA
Tania Diegues; 12834 Daventry St; Pacoima, CA 91331.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Tania Diegues, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/12/2019.
Publish: 6/20, 6/27, 7/4 & 7/11/19
San Fernando Sun
D40567
_________________________________
2019 174835
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Sonia Carranza; 11100 Sepulveda Bl #502; Mission Hills, CA 91345.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Micro-chem coatings; 11100 Sepulveda Bl #502; Mission Hills, CA 91345. LA
Sonia Carranza; 11100 Sepulveda Bl #502; Mission Hills, CA 91345.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/2013.
Signed: Sonia Carranza, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/21/2019.
Publish: 6/27, 7/4, 7/11 & 7/18/19
San Fernando Sun
D40568
_________________________________
2019 174833
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Maria Duran Rosas; 13908 Desmond St; Pacoima, CA 91331.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: fabulous feathers & more; 905 Celis St; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA
Maria Duran Rosas; 13908 Desmond St; Pacoima, CA 91331.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Maria Duran Rosas, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/21/2019.
Publish: 6/27, 7/4, 7/11 & 7/18/19
San Fernando Sun
D40569
_________________________________
2019 174837
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Susan Shin; 10216 Eton Ave #136; Chatsworth, CA 91311.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: the doggery; 9420 Reseda Blvd Suite 11; Northridge, CA 91324. LA
Susan Shin; 10216 Eton Ave #136; Chatsworth, CA 91311.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/2008.
Signed: Susan Shin, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/21/2019.
Publish: 6/27, 7/4, 7/11 & 7/18/19
San Fernando Sun
D40570
_________________________________
2019 164297
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Liliarios Aka Lilia Lopez Y Roberto Lopez Lilia Lopez; 7701 Alcove Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Lilia Y su grupo cariÑo, lilia y su banda cariÑo, huateque internacional, zoogocho tropical; 7701 Alcove Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605. LA
Lilia Lopez; 7701 Alcove Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605.
Roberto Lopez; 7701 Alcove Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605.
This business is conducted by: a Married Couple
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/1995.
Signed: Lilia Lopez, Wife
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/14/2019.
Publish: 6/27, 7/4, 7/11 & 7/18/19
San Fernando Sun
D40571
_________________________________
2019 160669
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:GGB Beauty LLC; 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Seventh Sense botanical Therapy; 9301 Tampa Avenue Space 5539; Northridge, CA 91324 LA, 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219.
GGB Beauty LLC; 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219.
This business is conducted by: a Limited Liability Company
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: GGB Beauty LLC, Secretary, Kent Kiffner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/12/2019.
Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19
San Fernando Sun
D40572
_________________________________
2019 169872
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:GGB Beauty LLC; 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Seventh Sense botanical Therapy; 1815 Hawthorne Blvd; Redondo Beach, CA 90278, LA, 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219.
GGB Beauty LLC; 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219
This business is conducted by: a Limited Liability Company
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: GGB Beauty LLC, Secretary, Kent Kiffner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/17/2019.
Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19
San Fernando Sun
D40573
_________________________________
2019 181171
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Guadalupe Macias; 12809 Herrick Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: los parientes flowers; 12809 Herrick Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342. LA
Guadalupe Macias; 12809 Herrick Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Guadalupe Macias, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/28/2019.
Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19
San Fernando Sun
D40574
_________________________________
2019 181169
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:David Bauer; 19809 Bryant Street; Canoga Park, CA 91306.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: bauer infotech, bauer business solutions, great ambitions, guru Dave, Yogi dave; 19809 Bryant Street; Canoga Park, CA 91306. LA
David Bauer; 19809 Bryant Street; Canoga Park, CA 91306.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/1999.
Signed: David Bauer, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/28/2019.
Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19
San Fernando Sun
D40575
_________________________________
2019 159194
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Cristian Hernandez; 15313 Cabrito Rd #101; Van Nuys, CA 91406.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: up to date painting; 15313 Cabrito Rd #101; Van Nuys, CA 91406. LA
Cristian Felipe Hernandez; 15313 Cabrito Rd #101; Van Nuys, CA 91406.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/2013.
Signed: Cristian Felipe Hernandez, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/11/2019.
Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19
San Fernando Sun
D40576
_________________________________
2019 187226
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:H & H Mobile Connection, Inc; 1045 Celis St; San Fernando, CA 91340.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Mobile Connection; 1045 Celis St; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA
H & H Mobile Connection, Inc; 1045 Celis St; San Fernando, CA 91340.
This business is conducted by: a Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: H & H Mobile Connection, Inc, President, Hongjin Kevin Chough
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/8/2019.
Publish: 7/11, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/1/19
San Fernando Sun
D40577
_________________________________
2019 185888
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Symone Fortner; 17001 Vanowen Street 7; Van Nuys, CA 91406.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: hazzlo media; 17001 Vanowen Street 7; Van Nuys, CA 91406. LA
Symone Fortner; 17001 Vanowen Street 7; Van Nuys, CA 91406.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Symone Fortner, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/5/2019.
Publish: 7/11, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/1/19
San Fernando Sun
D40578
_________________________________
2019 186202
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Maximo Aguirre Music Publishing Inc; 15840 Ventura Blvd; Encino, CA 91436.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: alvani tunes music library; 15840 Ventura Blvd; Encino, CA 91436. LA
Maximo Aguirre Music Publishing Inc; 15840 Ventura Blvd; Encino, CA 91436.
This business is conducted by: a Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Maximo Aguirre Music Publishing Inc, President, Maximo Aguirre
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/5/2019.
Publish: 7/11, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/1/19
San Fernando Sun
D40579
_________________________________
2019 186781
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:JCM LLC; 12087 Lopez Canyon Road Suite 110; Sylmar, CA 91342.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: timeless treasures home care; 12087 Lopez Canyon Road Suite 110; Sylmar, CA 91342. LA
JCM Maintenance LLC; 12087 Lopez Canyon Road Suite 110; Sylmar, CA 91342.
This business is conducted by: a Limited Liability Company
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed JCM Maintenance LLC, Ceo, Carlos Caldera
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/8/2019.
Publish: 7/11, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/1/19
San Fernando Sun
D40580
