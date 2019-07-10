2019 163919

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:Guadalupe Macias; 12809 Herrick Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: lupitas beauty salon; 827 N Maclay Ave; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA

Guadalupe Macias; 12809 Herrick Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.

This business is conducted by: an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/2000.

Signed: Guadalupe Macias, Owner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/14/2019.

Publish: 6/20, 6/27, 7/4 & 7/11/19

San Fernando Sun

D40566

_________________________________

2019 161809

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:Tania Diegues; 12834 Daventry St; Pacoima, CA 91331.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: los pinguinitos family daycare; 12834 Daventry St; Pacoima, CA 91331. LA

Tania Diegues; 12834 Daventry St; Pacoima, CA 91331.

This business is conducted by: an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

Signed: Tania Diegues, Owner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/12/2019.

Publish: 6/20, 6/27, 7/4 & 7/11/19

San Fernando Sun

D40567

_________________________________

 

2019 174835

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:Sonia Carranza; 11100 Sepulveda Bl #502; Mission Hills, CA 91345.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Micro-chem coatings; 11100 Sepulveda Bl #502; Mission Hills, CA 91345. LA

Sonia Carranza; 11100 Sepulveda Bl #502; Mission Hills, CA 91345.

This business is conducted by: an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/2013.

Signed: Sonia Carranza, Owner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/21/2019.

Publish: 6/27, 7/4, 7/11 & 7/18/19

San Fernando Sun

D40568

_________________________________

2019 174833

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:Maria Duran Rosas; 13908 Desmond St; Pacoima, CA 91331.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: fabulous feathers & more; 905 Celis St; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA

Maria Duran Rosas; 13908 Desmond St; Pacoima, CA 91331.

This business is conducted by: an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

Signed: Maria Duran Rosas, Owner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/21/2019.

Publish: 6/27, 7/4, 7/11 & 7/18/19

San Fernando Sun

D40569

_________________________________

 

2019 174837

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:Susan Shin; 10216 Eton Ave #136; Chatsworth, CA 91311.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: the doggery; 9420 Reseda Blvd Suite 11; Northridge, CA 91324. LA

Susan Shin; 10216 Eton Ave #136; Chatsworth, CA 91311.

This business is conducted by: an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/2008.

Signed: Susan Shin, Owner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/21/2019.

Publish: 6/27, 7/4, 7/11 & 7/18/19

San Fernando Sun

D40570

_________________________________

 

2019 164297

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:Liliarios Aka Lilia Lopez Y Roberto Lopez Lilia Lopez; 7701 Alcove Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Lilia Y su grupo cariÑo, lilia y su banda cariÑo, huateque internacional, zoogocho tropical; 7701 Alcove Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605. LA

Lilia Lopez; 7701 Alcove Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605.

Roberto Lopez; 7701 Alcove Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605.

This business is conducted by: a Married Couple

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/1995.

Signed: Lilia Lopez, Wife

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/14/2019.

Publish: 6/27, 7/4, 7/11 & 7/18/19

San Fernando Sun

D40571

_________________________________

 

2019 160669

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:GGB Beauty LLC; 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Seventh Sense botanical Therapy; 9301 Tampa Avenue Space 5539; Northridge, CA 91324 LA, 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219.

GGB Beauty LLC; 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219.

This business is conducted by: a Limited Liability Company

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

Signed: GGB Beauty LLC, Secretary, Kent Kiffner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/12/2019.

Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19

San Fernando Sun

D40572

 

_________________________________

2019 169872

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:GGB Beauty LLC; 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Seventh Sense botanical Therapy; 1815 Hawthorne Blvd; Redondo Beach, CA 90278, LA, 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219.

GGB Beauty LLC; 4300 East Fifth Avenue C/O Paula Haynes; Columbus, OH 43219

This business is conducted by: a Limited Liability Company

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

Signed: GGB Beauty LLC, Secretary, Kent Kiffner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/17/2019.

Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19

San Fernando Sun

D40573

_________________________________

 

2019 181171

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:Guadalupe Macias; 12809 Herrick Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: los parientes flowers; 12809 Herrick Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342. LA

Guadalupe Macias; 12809 Herrick Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.

This business is conducted by: an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

Signed: Guadalupe Macias, Owner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/28/2019.

Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19

San Fernando Sun

D40574

_________________________________

2019 181169

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:David Bauer; 19809 Bryant Street; Canoga Park, CA 91306.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: bauer infotech, bauer business solutions, great ambitions, guru Dave, Yogi dave; 19809 Bryant Street; Canoga Park, CA 91306. LA

David Bauer; 19809 Bryant Street; Canoga Park, CA 91306.

This business is conducted by: an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/1999.

Signed: David Bauer, Owner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/28/2019.

Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19

San Fernando Sun

D40575

_________________________________

 

2019 159194

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:Cristian Hernandez; 15313 Cabrito Rd #101; Van Nuys, CA 91406.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: up to date painting; 15313 Cabrito Rd #101; Van Nuys, CA 91406. LA

Cristian Felipe Hernandez; 15313 Cabrito Rd #101; Van Nuys, CA 91406.

This business is conducted by: an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/2013.

Signed: Cristian Felipe Hernandez, Owner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 06/11/2019.

Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19

San Fernando Sun

D40576

_________________________________

2019 187226

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:H & H Mobile Connection, Inc; 1045 Celis St; San Fernando, CA 91340.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Mobile Connection; 1045 Celis St; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA

H & H Mobile Connection, Inc; 1045 Celis St; San Fernando, CA 91340.

This business is conducted by: a Corporation

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

Signed: H & H Mobile Connection, Inc, President, Hongjin Kevin Chough

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/8/2019.

Publish: 7/11, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/1/19

San Fernando Sun

D40577

_________________________________

2019 185888

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:Symone Fortner; 17001 Vanowen Street 7; Van Nuys, CA 91406.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: hazzlo media; 17001 Vanowen Street 7; Van Nuys, CA 91406. LA

Symone Fortner; 17001 Vanowen Street 7; Van Nuys, CA 91406.

This business is conducted by: an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

Signed: Symone Fortner, Owner

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/5/2019.

Publish: 7/11, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/1/19

San Fernando Sun

D40578

_________________________________

 

2019 186202

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:Maximo Aguirre Music Publishing Inc; 15840 Ventura Blvd; Encino, CA 91436.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: alvani tunes music library; 15840 Ventura Blvd; Encino, CA 91436. LA

Maximo Aguirre Music Publishing Inc; 15840 Ventura Blvd; Encino, CA 91436.

This business is conducted by: a Corporation

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

Signed: Maximo Aguirre Music Publishing Inc, President, Maximo Aguirre

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/5/2019.

Publish: 7/11, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/1/19

San Fernando Sun

D40579

_________________________________

 

2019 186781

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

Mailing Address:JCM LLC; 12087 Lopez Canyon Road Suite 110; Sylmar, CA 91342.

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: timeless treasures home care; 12087 Lopez Canyon Road Suite 110; Sylmar, CA 91342. LA

JCM Maintenance LLC; 12087 Lopez Canyon Road Suite 110; Sylmar, CA 91342.

This business is conducted by: a Limited Liability Company

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

Signed JCM Maintenance LLC, Ceo, Carlos Caldera

NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/8/2019.

Publish: 7/11, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/1/19

San Fernando Sun

D40580

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.