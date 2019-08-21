ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California,
County of Los Angeles
9425 Penfield Avenue
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Chatsworth Courthouse
Petition of: Estivaliz Marie Fernandez
Change of Name
Case #: 19CHCP00281
Petitioner Estivaliz Marie Fernandez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Estivaliz Marie Fernandez, Proposed Name: Estivaliz Marie Briggs
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 9/16/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: F49 at the court noted above.
Publish: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15 & 8/22/19
San Fernando Sun
L12184
_________________________________
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California,
County of Los Angeles
9425 Penfield Avenue
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Chatsworth Courthouse – North Valley District
Petition of: Angelica Michelle Orellana
Change of Name
Case #: 19CHCP00285
Petitioner Angelica Michelle Orellana filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Angelica Michelle Orellana, Proposed Name: Michelle Angelica Orellana
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 9/23/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: F 47 at the court noted above.
Publish: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15 & 8/22/19
San Fernando Sun
L12185
_________________________________
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles
6230 Sylmar Ave
Van Nuys, CA 91401
Van Nuys Courthouse East
Petition of: Luana Victoria Sanchez Minor, by and through her mother, Daisy Cervantes
Change of Name
Case #: 19VECP00343
Petitioner Daisy Cervantes
filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Luana Victoria Sanchez, Proposed Name: Luana Victoria Cervantes-Sanchez
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 09/16/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: I, Room: 520 at the court noted above.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
L12190
_________________________________
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California,
County of Los Angeles
9425 Penfield Avenue
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Chatsworth Courthouse
Petition of: William Matthew Gay
Change of Name
Case #: 19CHCP00286
Petitioner William Matthew Gay
filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: William Matthew Gay, Proposed Name: William Matthew Cota
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 9/23/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: F 47 at the court noted above.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
L12191
_________________________________
APN: 2517-008-023 TS No: CA07000419-19-1 TO No: 190766288-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 18, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On September 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM, by the fountain located at 400 Civic Center Plaza, Pomona, CA 91766, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 22, 2016 as Instrument No. 20160997430, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Los Angeles County, California, executed by LUIS LUNA, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AND BRAHANE TESFAYE, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for LOANDEPOT.COM, LLC DBA IMORTGAGE as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1949 7TH STREET, SAN FERNANDO, CA 91340 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $415,406.63 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Xome at 800-758-8052 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Xome.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000419-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 29, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000419-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Xome.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Xome at 800-758-8052 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 62619, Pub Dates: 08/15/2019, 08/22/2019, 08/29/2019, THE SAN FERNANDO VALLEY SUN
L12194
_________________________________
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California,
County of Los Angeles
9425 Penfield Avenue
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Chatsworth Courthouse
Petition of: Angela Kalish
Change of Name
Case #: 19CHCP00299
Petitioner Angela Kalish filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Angela Kalish Proposed Name: Avigayl Kalish
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 10/10/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: F 49 at the court noted above.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
L12195
_________________________________
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California,
County of Los Angeles
9425 Penfield Avenue
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Chatsworth Courthouse
Petition of: Nicholaos Demetriou Antoniou
Change of Name
Case #: 19CHCP00305
Petitioner Nicholaos Demetriou Antoniou filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Nicholaos Demetriou Antoniou Proposed Name: Nikolas D Antoniou
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 10/11/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: F 49 at the court noted above.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
L12196
_________________________________
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California,
County of Los Angeles
9425 Penfield Avenue
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Petition of: Oyewole Jose on behalf of Iremide Jose
Change of Name
Case #: 19CHCP00300
Petitioner Oyewole Jose on behalf of Iremide Jose filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Iremide Ezekiel Jose, Proposed Name: Olajide Ezekiel Jose
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 10/10/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: F49 at the court noted above.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
L12197
_________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE - In accordance with Sec.106 of the Programmatic Agreement, T-Mobile West, LLC plans to upgrade an existing telecommunications facility at 8399 Topango Canyon Boulevard Canoga Park, CA 91304. Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-898-4866 regarding site SV00177A.
8/22, 8/29/19
CNS-3284563#
SAN FERNANDO SUN
L12198
_________________________________
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 146402 Title No. 95521998 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/02/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/12/2019 at 9:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/15/2004, as Instrument No. 04 2950462, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Los Angeles County, State of California, executed by Maria E. Aragon, A Single Woman, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h (b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), Doubletree Hotel Los Angeles-Norwalk, and 13111 Sycamore Drive, Norwalk, CA 90650- Vineyard Ballroom. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 2518-022-005 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 760 North Workman Street, San Fernando, CA 91340 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $284,286.12 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 8/5/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com - for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 146402. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-FN4701414 08/22/2019, 08/29/2019, 09/05/2019
L12199
_________________________________
NOTICE OF BID REQUEST
Seeks subcontractor bids for the following project:
John H. Francis Polytechnic High School
Owner: Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD)
Bid Documents Issued: August 19, 2019
Bid Date: September 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM
Bernards is requesting bids for specific trades from qualified bidders on a multi-phase, multi-building project for the LAUSD—John H. Francis Polytechnic High School, located in Sun Valley. The project includes new construction of (7) buildings totaling 175,000 SF, and 725,000 SF of site work. Also included, is the modernization for 210,000 SF of existing classrooms. The work will be in three (3) separate phases over a construction duration of 44 months. The first phase (Phase 0) is currently under construction. Bernards is soliciting your participation in preparation of the bid for the next phases (Phases 1 & 2). We are particularly interested in bids from subcontractors/suppliers for the following work items (Bid Package #2): Survey, Abatement, Demolition, Earthwork, Reinforcing Steel, Structural Concrete, Masonry, Structural Steel, Miscellaneous Metals, Metal Deck, and Gas Mitigation.
Please note that all mechanical, electrical, plumbing (“MEP”) and sheet metal subcontractors (contractors that hold a C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43 or C-46 license), must have submitted prequalification applications (link below) at least ten (10) business days prior to bid date and must be approved at least five (5) business days PRIOR to bid date. Be sure to check approval and expiration dates.
https://www.laschools.org/documents//download/prequalification/prequalification_forms/subcontractor_prequalification_program/Subcontractor_Prequalification_Questionnaire_11-15-13.pdf
Furthermore, all abatement subcontractors must be approved by LAUSD. See the following link for more information: https://www.laschools.org/documents/file?file_id=312556096 .
Subcontractors must comply with general prevailing wage rates (Labor Code, 1770-1784). Under new California law, all subcontractors and sub-tier subcontractors wishing to conduct business with any public entity must register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) prior to submitting a bid and during performance of the work. Only registered contractors and subcontractors to be awarded public works projects. Please visit www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html for more information, and to register.
Plans & Specifications: Plans and specifications will be available on or shortly after August 19, 2019. Plans will be available in Bernards’ plan room at 555 First Street, San Fernando, California. You may also view or purchase plans through our reprographics company at www.Bidmail.com .
Project Stabilization Agreement (PSA): This project is subject to the LAUSD Project Stabilization Agreement for New School Construction and Major Rehabilitation adopted by the LAUSD’s Board of Education. All bidders are strongly encouraged to review the PSA and its requirements on the LAUSD website (http://www.laschools.org/new-site/project-stabilization/) prior to submitting a bid. Pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.7, this Project is subject to LAUSD’s approved Labor Compliance Program (final approval, December 27, 1996).
Insurance Requirements: This project includes an Owner-Controlled Insurance Policy (OCIP). Please refer to the “Alliant LAUSD OCIP IV Insurance Manual 5-1-18” for details, see link below:
https://achieve.lausd.net/cms/lib/CA01000043/Centricity/Domain/133/Risk%20Finance%20and%20Insurance/Alliant%20LAUSD%20OCIP%20IV%20Insurance%20Manual%205-1-18.pdf
Bernards is an Equal Opportunity Employer, committed to; and encourages the participation of MBEs, WBEs, DBEs, SBEs, DVBEs, and OBEs and requires submittal with their bid the certification form from the authorizing agency. Participation in Bernards’ Prequalification process improves our ability to collaborate with Subcontractors while providing them with the benefit of inclusion in potential select project lists. Please contact prequal@bernards.com for Prequalification documents.
If you have any questions about this project, please contact us at:
Bernards
555 First Street
San Fernando, CA 91103
(818) 898-1521
(818) 898-4909 Fax
Contacts: Jose Cruz, Eileen Roe
Publish: 8/22/19 & 8/29/19
L12200
_________________________________
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles
6230 Sylmar Ave
Van Nuys, CA 91401
Van Nuys Courthouse East
Petition of: Jose Adony Martinez Juarez
Change of Name
Case #: 19VECP00379
Petitioner Jose Adony Martinez Juarez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Jose Adony Martinez Juarez, Proposed Name: Aiden Adony Martinez Juarez
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 09/30/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: I, Room: 520 at the court noted above.
Publish: 8/22, 8/29, 9/5 & 9/12/19
San Fernando Sun
L12201
_________________________________
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MAGDALENA MARIA BROUGH
Case No. 19STPB05433
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of MAGDALENA MARIA BROUGH.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ERICA MAGDALENA BROUGH in the Superior Court of California, County of LOS ANGELES.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ERICA MAGDALENA BROUGH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.
THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will be held on September 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM in Dept. 11, Room: 246 located at SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, 111 NORTH HILL STREET, LOS ANGELES, CA 90012
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the deceased, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within four months from the date of first issuance of letters as provided in Probate Code section 9100. The time for filing claims will not expire before four months from the hearing date noticed above.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.
Petitioner: ERICA MAGDALENA BROUGH
14748 Gledhill Street
Panorama City, CALIFORNIA 91402.
(818) 635-5385
Publish: 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
L12202
