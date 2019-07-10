Summons Notice
Case No. LC107816
Notice to Defendant (Aviso al Demandado):
Teresa M Sandoval, and DOES 1 through 15 inclusive
You are being sued by Plaintiff (Lo esta demandando el demandante):
Unifund CCR LLC
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and a have a copy served on the plaintiff.
A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form.
If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken without further warning form the court.
There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.
Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su repuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cotes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO; Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte andes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the court is:
(El nombre y dirección de la corte es):
Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles
Van Nuys Courthouse East
North Valley Judicial District
6230 Sylmar Avenue
Van Nuys, CA 91401
The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is:
(El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abodgado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abdogado, es):
Bryant Burnstad, Resurgence Legal Group, PC
10805 Holder St. Suite 205
Cypress, CA 90630
877-440-0860
Date (fecha): September 19, 2018
Signed by the clerk of the Superior Court: Soraya Romero
Notice to the Person Served: You are served
Publish: 6/20, 6/27, 7/4 & 7/11
San Fernando Sun
L12152
_________________________________
T.S. No. 19-56031APN: 2613-004-021
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/28/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.
A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.
Trustor: OMAR MANZANO AND DENISE NEAGLE MANZANO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS
Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 2/2/2015, as Instrument No. 20150117881, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 20180081027 and recorded on 1/25/2018, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Los Angeles County, California,
Date of Sale:7/24/2019 at 11:00 AM
Place of Sale: By the fountain located at 400 Civic Center Plaza, Pomona, CA 91766
Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $420,589.14
Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.
Street Address or other common designation of real property:
776 S BRAND BLVD
SAN FERNANDO, C 91340
Described as follows:
As more fully described on said Deed of Trust.
A.P.N #.: 2613-004-021
The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.
NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property.
NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkauction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-56031. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.
Dated: 6/17/2019
Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee
30 Corporate Park, Suite 450
Irvine, CA 92606
For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920
For Sale Information: 1-866-539-4173 www.servicelinkauction.com
___________________________
Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer
This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 29227 Pub Dates 06/27, 07/04, 07/11/2019
L12153
_________________________________
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California,
County of Los Angeles
9425 Penfield Avenue
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Petition of: Heaven Pinontoan- Gonzalez
Change of Name
Case #: 19CHCP00229
Petitioner Heaven Pinontoan-Gonzalez
filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Heaven Pinontoan - Gonzalez
, Proposed Name: Heaven Pinontoan
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 08/15/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: F47 at the court noted above.
Publish: 6/27, 7/4, 7/11 & 7/18/19
San Fernando Sun
L12154
_________________________________
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KEVIN CHRISTOPHER HARKEY
Case No. 19STPB04744
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of KEVIN CHRISTOPHER HARKEY.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by LOGAN HARKEY in the Superior Court of California, County of LOS ANGELES.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that LOGAN HARKEY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.
THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will be held on August 09, 2019 at 8:30 AM in Dept. 4 Room: 217 located at SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, 111 NORTH HILL STREET, LOS ANGELES, CA 90012
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the deceased, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within four months from the date of first issuance of letters as provided in Probate Code section 9100. The time for filing claims will not expire before four months from the hearing date noticed above.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.
Petitioner: LOGAN HARKEY
4877 E. Los Angeles Ave. Unit J
Simi Valley, CALIFORNIA 93063
(818) 624-3592
Publish: 6/27, 7/4 & 7/11/19
L12158
_________________________________
Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice US Storage Centers - Chatsworth-De Soto located at 9818 De Soto Chatsworth, CA 91311 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.usstoragecenters.com/auctions on 7/18/2019 at 10:00AM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Daniel Eugene Wood; Heather Cristen Schmeltzer; Alfredo Marins; Herbert L. Lyons; Sergio Junior Ramirez; Heather Todd; Ramos Marquez Paulina J.; Amanda Lynne Dumas. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.
Publish: 7/4/19 & 7/11/19
L12159
_________________________________
Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice US Storage Centers - Mission Hills located at 15237 S. Brand Blvd Mission Hills, CA 91345 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.usstoragecenters.com/auctions on 7/18/2019 at 10:00AM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Michael Todd Donadio; Patrick Joseph Burke; Victor A. Urriola; Elizabeth Nicole Uzzell; Mario Ed Carrello; Giovanni Lorenzo Prado; Alejandrina Lopez Garcia; Bryan Fultz; Jhanee Marlene Carter; Byron Solares Castrillo; Osmany Batte; Donald Stewart Darnell; Eliasib Rodriguez; Danny Henry Perez; Donna Marie Vargas; Wesley Edward Baker; Jose Angel Fonseca Cortes. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.
Publish: 7/4/19 & 7/11/19
L12160
_________________________________
Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice Valley Indoor RV Storage-US Storage Centers located at 20701 Plummer St Chatsworth, CA 91311 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.usstoragecenters.com/auctions on 7/18/2019 at 10:00AM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Kristie Laurel Holliday; Kerri Lynn Stuart; Myles Ned Berkowitz; Shawna Marie Curran; Jorge A. Lira Cuevas; Brian G. Shin/BT Group (3 units); Patricia Lachelle Caldwell; Hannah Beck; Gregory Peck; Shacarl Fuqua. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.
Publish: 7/4/19 & 7/11/19
L12161
_________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
PURSUANT TO THE CALIFORNIA
SELF-SERVICE STORAGE
FACILITY ACT (B & P CODE
21700 ET SEQ.) THE
UNDERSIGNED WILL SELL AT
PUBLIC AUCTION,
ON JULY 25th. THE
PERSONAL PROPERTY
INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED
TO: FURNITURE, CLOTHING
ELECTRONICS, TOOLS,
BUSINESS EQUIPMENT,
APPLIANCES, AND/OR MISC.
HOUSEHOLD ITEMS
LOCATED AT:
STORAGE ETC.
SYLMAR
12087 LOPEZ CANYON ROAD SYLMAR, CA 91342
818-899-5959 TIME 1:30 PM
THE AUCTION WILL BE LISTED
AND ADVERTISED ON
PURCHASES MUST BE MADE WITH CASH OR CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ONLY AND PAID AT THE ABOVE REFERENCED FACILITY IN ORDER TO COMPLETE THE TRANSACTION STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS:
“ADAN GOMEZ”
“JUAN ARCE”
“ROGELIO RIVERA”
ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO
PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS,
RULES, AND REGULATIONS
AVAILABLE AT SALE.
DATED THIS “July 4th, 2019”
AND “July 11th, 2019” BY
STORAGE ETC
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC.
2870 LOS FELIZ PLACE,
LOS ANGELES, CA 90039
323-258-1400
“July 4th, 2019” & “July 11th, 2019
Legal #141028
Pub Dates: July, 4th & 11th, 2019
L12162
_________________________________
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles
300 E. Olive Avenue
Burbank, CA 91502
North Central
Petition of: Eileen Moran, a minor by and through her parent Leslie Bravo
Change of Name
Case #: 19BBCP00217
Petitioner Leslie Bravo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Eileen Noemi Moran, Proposed Name: Eileen Noemi Bravo
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 08/09/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: A, at the court noted above.
Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19
San Fernando Sun
L12163
_________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
PURSUANT TO THE CALIFORNIA
SELF-SERVICE STORAGE
FACILITY ACT (B & P CODE
21700 ET SEQ.) THE
UNDERSIGNED WILL SELL AT
PUBLIC AUCTION,
ON JULY 24TH, 2019. THE
PERSONAL PROPERTY
INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED
TO: FURNITURE, CLOTHING
ELECTRONICS, TOOLS,
BUSINESS EQUIPMENT,
APPLIANCES, AND/OR MISC.
HOUSEHOLD ITEMS
LOCATED AT:
STORAGE ETC. CHATSWORTH
20550 LASSEN STREET
CHATSWORTH, CA 91311
818-576-8955 TIME: 12:30 PM
THE AUCTION WILL BE LISTED
AND ADVERTISED ON
PURCHASES MUST BE MADE
WITH CASH OR CREDIT/DEBIT CARD
ONLY AND PAID AT THE ABOVE
REFERENCED FACILITY IN ORDER TO
COMPLETE THE TRANSACTION.
STORED BY THE FOLLOWING
PERSONS:
“LUCIE HANNA”
“QUINCY SAPORSANTOS”
“CONSOLACION BALANA”
ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO
PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS,
RULES, AND REGULATIONS
AVAILABLE AT SALE.
DATED THIS JULY 4, 2019
AND JULY 11, 2019 BY
STORAGE ETC
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC.
2870 LOS FELIZ PLACE,
LOS ANGELES, CA 90039
323-852-1400
07/4/2019 & 7/11/2019
L12164
_________________________________
Summons Notice
Case No. 19VECV00417
Notice to Defendant (Aviso al Demandado): SECURITY FIRST NATIONAL BANK, a former national bank; DAVID QUANDT, an individual; JOAN WOODLOCK, an individual; ROBERT WOODLOCK, an individual; ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO THE PROPERTY; and DOES 1 to 10, Inclusive
You are being sued by Plaintiff (Lo esta demandando el demandante):
BANKUNITED N.A., a national banking association,
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff.
A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form.
If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken without further warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.
Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su repuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cotes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO; Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte andes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the court is:
(El nombre y dirección de la corte es):
LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT,
Van Nuys Courthouse East
6230 Sylmar Avenue
Van Nuys, CA 91401
The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is:
(El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abodgado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abdogado, es):
Deborah A. Boyd, State Bar # 136296, BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LPP
20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300, Diamond Bar, California 91765
626-915-5714
Date (fecha): March 26, 2019
Signed by the clerk of the Superior Court: Erin Acosta
Notice to the Person Served: You are served
Publish 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25
San Fernando Sun
L12165
_________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE
Business & Professional Code Section 21700-21707
Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hours of 11:00am on the 17th day of July 2019 or thereafter. The property is stored by Nova Storage located at 14800 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, County of Los Angeles, CA 91345. The auction is being held at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bid.
The items to be sold are generally described as follows: furniture, clothing, tools and or other household items stored by the following persons.
43Konnerth, William
4Marin, Jose
126Chakalyan, Sarkis
135Morales, Margarita
188Sekeroglu, Danielle
1005Frontuto, Billy
281Delgadillo, Rigoberto
407Escobar, Alberto
Date: July 1, 2019 Signed Nova Storage
This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of section 21700 et seq. Of Business & Professional Code of the State of California.
The owner reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “As Is” and must be paid for and removed at the time of sale. Sales subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner & obligated party.
Auctioneer: Nova Storage
Publish: 7/4/19 & 7/11/19
L12166
_________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE
Business & Professional Code Section 21700-21707
Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hours of 11:00 AM on the 17th day of July 2019 or thereafter. The property is stored by Nova Storage located at 13043 Foothill Blvd., City of Sylmar, County of Los Angeles, CA, 91342. The auction is being held at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bid.
The items to be sold are generally described as follows: furniture, clothing, tools and or other household items stored by the following persons.
246Gaytan, Ariel Chavez
91Vaca, Amy
259Johnston, Heather
289Lopez, Rene
Date: July 1, 2019 Signed Nova Storage
This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of section 21700 et seq. Of Business & Professional Code of the State of California.
The owner reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “As Is” and must be paid for and removed at the time of sale. Sales subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner & obligated party.
Auctioneer: Nova Storage
Publish: 7/4/19 & 7/11/19
L12167
_________________________________
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles
6230 Sylmar Ave
Van Nuys, CA 91401
Van Nuys Courthouse East
Petition of: Sampson Chau
Change of Name
Case #: 19VECP00283
Petitioner Sampson Chau
filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Sampson Chau, Proposed Name: Sam W.X. Chau
The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
Notice of hearing 8/12/19 at 8:30 AM; Dept.: M, Room: 410 at the court noted above.
Publish: 7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19
San Fernando Sun
L12168
_________________________________
T.S. No.: 19-22508 A.P.N.: 2517-014-136 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/17/2001. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: YADIRA OCAMPO, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 2/1/2001 as Instrument No. 01 0172789 in book , page Loan Mod Rerecorded on 07/17/2014 as Instrument No. 20140738956 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Los Angeles County, California, Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST Date of Sale: 8/1/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Vineyard Ballroom of the Doubletree Hotel Los Angeles-Norwalk, 13111 Sycamore Drive, Norwalk, CA 90650 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $58,358.61 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1973 GLENOAKS BLVD. # 175 SAN FERNANDO, CA 91340 A.P.N.: 2517-014-136 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-22508. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 06/26/2019 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 or www.auction.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist
Publish: 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19
L12169
_________________________________
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-832891-JB Order No.: 180313036-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/10/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MARIA E ARAGON, A SINGLE WOMAN Recorded: 5/17/2006 as Instrument No. 061084857 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LOS ANGELES County, California; Date of Sale: 8/26/2019 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: Behind the fountain located in Civic Center Plaza, 400 Civic Center Plaza, Pomona CA 91766 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $214,317.97 The purported property address is: 760 N WORKMAN ST, SAN FERNANDO, CA 91340-2023 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 2518-022-005 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 619-846-7649 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-832891-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 619-846-7649 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-832891-JB IDSPub #0154554 7/11/2019 7/18/2019 7/25/2019
L12170
_________________________________
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EDGAR VASQUEZ
Case No. 17STPBPB10357
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in estate, of EDGAR VASQUEZ.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JOSIE VASQUEZ in the Superior Court of California, County of LOS ANGELES.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JOSIE VASQUEZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will be held on August 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM in Dept. 79 located at SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, 111 N. HILL ST., LOS ANGELES, CA 90012
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the deceased, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within four months from the date of first issuance of letters as provided in Probate Code section 9100. The time for filing claims will not expire before four months from the hearing date noticed above.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.
Attorney For Petitioner: RICHARD MORROW
8301 FLORENCE AVE, ST. 200
DOWNEY CALIFORNIA, 90240
(951) 588-4294
Publish: 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25/19
L12171
