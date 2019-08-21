2019 204605
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Sylvia Hysen; 2701 N Lincoln St; Burbank, CA 91504.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Minted History; 6526 Fountain Ave; Los Angeles, CA 90028. LA,
Sylvia Hysen; 2701 N Lincoln St; Burbank, CA 91504.
Britt Hysen; 6526 Fountain Ave; Los Angeles, CA 90028.
This business is conducted by: a General Partnership
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Sylvia Hysen, Partner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/26/2019.
Publish: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15 & 8/22/19
San Fernando Sun
D40593
_________________________________
2019 204609
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Luis Nieto; 17444 San Fernando Mission Blvd; Grananda Hills, CA 91344.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: elpd auto detailing products; 1437 San Fernando Road Suite H; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA
Luis Nieto; 17444 San Fernando Mission Blvd; Grananda Hills, CA 91344.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Luis Nieto, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/26/2019.
Publish: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15 & 8/22/19
San Fernando Sun
D40594
_________________________________
2019 188656
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Eduardo Bustos; 15851 Simonds St; Granada Hills, CA 91344.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: premier studio, premier studio barbershop; 803 San Fernando Rd.; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA
Eduardo Jimenez Bustos; 15851 Simonds St; Granada Hills, CA 91344.
Abraham Meza; 7254 Vassar Ave Apt 202; Canoga Park, CA 91303.
This business is conducted by: a General Partnership
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Eduardo Jimenez Bustos, Partner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/9/2019.
Publish: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15 & 8/22/19
San Fernando Sun
D40595
_________________________________
2019 201144
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:The Wallace Firm, A Professional Corporation; 16000 Ventura Blvd Suite 440; Encino, CA 91436.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Law offices of bradley s. wallace, a professional corporation; 16000 Ventura Blvd Suite 440; Encino, CA 91436. LA
The Wallace Firm, A Professional Corporation; 16000 Ventura Blvd Suite 440; Encino, CA 91436.
This business is conducted by: a Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: The Wallace Firm, A Professional Corporation, President, Bradley S. Wallace
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/23/2019.
Publish: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15 & 8/22/19
San Fernando Sun
D40596
_________________________________
2019 205203
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Armine Getekyan; 4854 Hazeltine Ave Apt 4; Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: rose river; 6355 De Soto Ave Apt A216; Woodland Hills, CA 91367. LA
Armine Getekyan; 4854 Hazeltine Ave Apt 4; Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.
Meghan Sloey; 6355 De Soto Ave Apt A216; Woodland Hills, CA 91367.
This business is conducted by: a General Partnership
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/2019.
Signed: Armine Getekyan, Partner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/26/2019.
Publish: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15 & 8/22/19
San Fernando Sun
D40597
_________________________________
2019 209504
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Jose Castro; 11572 Woodcock Avenue; San Fernando, CA 91340.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: USA CAST STONE PRODUCTS; 11572 Woodcock Avenue; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA,
Jose Antonio Castro; 11572 Woodcock Avenue; San Fernando, CA 91340.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Jose Antonio Castro, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/31/2019.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
D40598
_________________________________
2019 202979
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:James Janisse; 14014 Moorpark St. Apt. 325; Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DEAD meat; 14014 Moorpark St. Apt. 325; Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. LA
James A. Janisse; 14014 Moorpark St. Apt. 325; Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: James A. Janisse, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/24/2019.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
D40599
_________________________________
2019 211593
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Esmond Natural Inc.; 5316 Irwindale Ave.; Irwindale, CA 91706.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: clk co.; 5316 Irwindale Ave.; Irwindale, CA 91706. LA
Esmond Natural Inc.; 5316 Irwindale Ave.; Irwindale, CA 91706.
This business is conducted by: a Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Esmond Natural Inc., Vice President, Lindi Tseng
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/2/2019.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
D40600
_________________________________
2019 211597
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Giovany Kirakossian; 19524 Nordhoff St Ste 4; Northridge, CA 91324.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: the la agent, la agent, the la agents; 19524 Nordhoff St Ste 4; Northridge, CA 91324. LA
Giovany Kirakossian; 19524 Nordhoff St Ste 4; Northridge, CA 91324.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/2019.
Signed: Giovany Kirakossian, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/02/2019.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
D40601
_________________________________
2019 211601
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Alma Santiago; 11377 Osborne Place Unit 24; Lake View Terrace, CA 91342.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Celebrate Event planning / party rentals, celebrate event planning; 11377 Osborne Place Unit 24; Lake View Terrace, CA 91342. LA
Alma Santiago; 11377 Osborne Place Unit 24; Lake View Terrace, CA 91342.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/2017.
Signed: Alma Santiago, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/02/2019.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
D405602
_________________________________
2019 211599
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Gladiss Cordova; 20718 Devonshire St Unit A; Chatsworth, CA 91311.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: seven scales beauty Bar; 1404 San Fernando Rd Suite 102; San Fernando, CA 91341. LA,
Gladiss Cordova; 20718 Devonshire St Unit A; Chatsworth, CA 91311.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Gladiss Cordova, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/2/2019.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
D40603
_________________________________
2019 203357
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Emergency Technologies Inc; 7345 Varna Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: totaltrack; 7345 Varna Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605. LA,
Emergency Technologies Inc; 7345 Varna Ave; North Hollywood, CA 91605.
This business is conducted by: a Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Emergency Technologies Inc, Ceo, Christopher Baskin
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/25/2019.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
D40604
_________________________________
2019 205069
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Adam Matthew; 14076 Jouett Street; Arleta, CA 91331.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: studio jouett; 14076 Jouett Street; Arleta, CA 91331. LA,
Adam Matthew Aguilar; 14076 Jouett Street; Arleta, CA 91331.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Adam Matthew Aguilar, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/26/2019.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
D40605
_________________________________
2019 191680
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Juan Rafael Sac Gonzalez; 2029 ¾ W Jefferson Blvd; Los Angeles, CA 90018.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: s.a.c mechanical plumbing; 2029 ¾ W Jefferson Blvd; Los Angeles, CA 90018. LA,
Juan Rafael Sac Gonzalez; 2029 ¾ W Jefferson Blvd; Los Angeles, CA 90018.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Juan Rafael Sac Gonzalez, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/11/2019.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
D40606
_________________________________
2019 204209
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:The Willow Group, Inc.; 21860 Burbank Blvd., Suite 110; Woodland Hills, CA 91367.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: structure home; 21860 Burbank Blvd., Suite 110; Woodland Hills, CA 91367. LA,
The Willow Group, Inc.; 21860 Burbank Blvd., Suite 110; Woodland Hills, CA 91367.
This business is conducted by: a Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/2009.
Signed: The Willow Group, Inc., Ceo, Robert Kleiman
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/25/2019.
Publish: 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29/19
San Fernando Sun
D40607
_________________________________
2019 217701
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Juan Roman Lopez; 13548 Mineola St; Arleta, CA 91331.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: jkl lighting; 13548 Mineola St; Arleta, CA 91331. LA,
Juan Roman Lopez; 13548 Mineola St; Arleta, CA 91331.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Juan Roman Lopez, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/09/2019.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
D40608
_________________________________
2019 217703
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Vincent Hernandez; 13366 Borden Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: the shops; 2020 First Street; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA
Vincent Hernandez; 13366 Borden Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Vincent Hernandez, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/09/2019.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
D40609
_________________________________
2019 217699
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Celeste Jeanette Barreras; 321 S Maclay Ave; San Fernando, CA 91340.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: jalestt boutique; 321 S Maclay Ave; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA
Celeste Jeanette Barreras; 321 S Maclay Ave; San Fernando, CA 91340.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/2019.
Signed: Celeste Jeanette Barreras, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/09/2019.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
D40610
_________________________________
2019 217697
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Jose Sanchez; 14435 Hamlin St Suite 210; Van Nuys, CA 91401.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: smile for everyone; 14435 Hamlin St Suite 210; Van Nuys, CA 91401. LA
Sanchez Montenegro Corporation; 14435 Hamlin St Suite 210; Van Nuys, CA 91401.
This business is conducted by: a Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Sanchez Montenegro Corporation, President, Jose Sanchez
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/09/2019.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
D40611
_________________________________
2019 217695
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:The Crunchy Crab, Inc; 13076 Glenoaks Blvd; Sylmar, CA 91342.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: los mariscos de sylmar; 13076 Glenoaks Blvd; Sylmar, CA 91342. LA
The Crunchy Crab, Inc; 13076 Glenoaks Blvd; Sylmar, CA 91342.
This business is conducted by: a Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/2019.
Signed: The Crunchy Crab, Inc, President, Oscar Hernandez
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/09/2019.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
D405612
_________________________________
2019 217693
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Delgado’s Tree Trimming Inc; 627 N Meyer St; San Fernando, CA 91340.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: delgado’s tree trimming inc; 627 N Meyer St; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA,
Delgado’s Tree Trimming Inc; 627 N Meyer St; San Fernando, CA 91340.
This business is conducted by: a Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/2016.
Signed: Delgado’s Tree Trimming Inc, President, Maria L Delgado
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/09/2019.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
D40613
_________________________________
2019 217691
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:A & M Catering Inc; 13158 Bradley Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: a & m catering inc; 13158 Bradley Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342. LA,
A & M Catering Inc; 13158 Bradley Ave; Sylmar, CA 91342.
This business is conducted by: a Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/2018.
Signed: A & M Catering Inc, President, Alexander De Leon
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/09/2019.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
D40614
_________________________________
2019 209097
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Carpet Village Warehouse, LLC; 10888 La Tuna Canyon Rd. Unit I; Sun Valley, CA 91352.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: floorscapes usa; 10888 La Tuna Canyon Rd. Unit I; Sun Valley, CA 91352. LA,
Carpet Village Warehouse, LLC; 10888 La Tuna Canyon Rd. Unit I; Sun Valley, CA 91352.
This business is conducted by: a Limited Liability Company
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
Signed: Carpet Village Warehouse, LLC, Managing Member, Shant Ohanessian
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/31/2019.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
D40615
_________________________________
2019 196416
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Clara C Jackson; 8437 Cedros Ave Apt 316B; Panorama City, CA 91402.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: restoration pest control residential & commercial; 8437 Cedros Ave Apt 316B; Panorama City, CA 91402. LA,
Clara C Jackson; 8437 Cedros Ave Apt 316B; Panorama City, CA 91402.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/2019.
Signed: Clara C Jackson, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 07/17/2019.
Publish: 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5/19
San Fernando Sun
D40616
_________________________________
2019 213356
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Lore Ross; 20518 Starling Ct; Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: to infinity traval, 2infinity travel; 20518 Starling Ct; Santa Clarita, CA 91350. LA,
Lore Ross; 20518 Starling Ct; Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/2019.
Signed: Lore Ross, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/05/2019.
Publish: 8/22, 8/29, 9/5 & 9/12/19
San Fernando Sun
D40617
_________________________________
2019 223107
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
Mailing Address:Juana Olmos Medina; 1239 Griffith; San Fernando, CA 91340.
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: twin’s bridal; 1000 San Fernando Rd.; San Fernando, CA 91340. LA
Juana Olmos Medina; 1239 Griffith; San Fernando, CA 91340.
This business is conducted by: an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/2004.
Signed: Juana Olmos Medina, Owner
NOTICE-THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED PRIOR TO THAT DATE. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (see Section 14400 et seq., Business and Professions Code.)
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Los Angeles County on: 08/16/2019.
Publish: 8/22, 8/29, 9/5 & 9/12/19
San Fernando Sun
D40618
