GAME OF THE WEEK

Reseda Charter High is not taking the easy way out for its 2019 prep football season opener. The Regents are traveling to Los Angeles to face traditional City Section power Crenshaw High on Friday, Aug. 23.

But the Regents, now snugly settled in City’s Division I, also need to face early tests like this on the road because of the potential playoff pairings that come in November.

Reseda hopes to improve on last season’s 10-2 mark that included reaching the Division I quarterfinals. The season ended with a loss to San Pedro High.

The Cougars are hoping to bounce back from last year’s 5-7 season. Crenshaw also reached the Division I quarterfinals, losing to Dorsey High of Los Angeles.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Crenshaw High School.

Other games involving Valley area teams include:

 

Thursday, Aug. 22

Nonleague

North Hollywood at View Park

 

Friday, Aug. 23

Nonleague

El Camino Real at Venice

Grant at Chatsworth

Harvard-Westlake at Birmingham

Leuzinger at San Fernando

Los Angeles at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.

Oaks Christian at Chaminade

Palisades at Cleveland

Panorama at Chavez

Poly at Gardena

Reseda at Crenshaw

Roosevelt at Canoga Park

Sierra Canyon at Westlake

Saugus at Granada Hills

University at Taft

Verdugo Hills at Torres

Village Christian at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 24

Nonleague

Alemany at Higley (Gilbert, AZ)

 

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.