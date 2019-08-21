Reseda Charter High is not taking the easy way out for its 2019 prep football season opener. The Regents are traveling to Los Angeles to face traditional City Section power Crenshaw High on Friday, Aug. 23.
But the Regents, now snugly settled in City’s Division I, also need to face early tests like this on the road because of the potential playoff pairings that come in November.
Reseda hopes to improve on last season’s 10-2 mark that included reaching the Division I quarterfinals. The season ended with a loss to San Pedro High.
The Cougars are hoping to bounce back from last year’s 5-7 season. Crenshaw also reached the Division I quarterfinals, losing to Dorsey High of Los Angeles.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Crenshaw High School.
Other games involving Valley area teams include:
Thursday, Aug. 22
Nonleague
North Hollywood at View Park
Friday, Aug. 23
Nonleague
El Camino Real at Venice
Grant at Chatsworth
Harvard-Westlake at Birmingham
Leuzinger at San Fernando
Los Angeles at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.
Oaks Christian at Chaminade
Palisades at Cleveland
Panorama at Chavez
Poly at Gardena
Reseda at Crenshaw
Roosevelt at Canoga Park
Sierra Canyon at Westlake
Saugus at Granada Hills
University at Taft
Verdugo Hills at Torres
Village Christian at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Nonleague
Alemany at Higley (Gilbert, AZ)
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
